We must protect people’s rights – Batohi resists naming suspended prosecutor linked to crime probe

The national prosecution boss, Adv Shamila Batohi, says a prosecutor accused of being involved in organised crime has been placed on suspension.

However, Batohi said the prosecutor is not on suspension based on the allegations linked to information from crime intelligence and the national commissioner that the person may be involved in organised crime.

Batohi, who appeared before the ad hoc committee on Tuesday, refused to name the prosecutor, saying she did not want to put them at risk.

The prosecutor is under suspension. I am not going to mention the name of that prosecutor in this house. The matter is under investigation. — Adv Shamila Batohi, National Director of Public Prosecutions

She said that while the person was not suspended because of the allegations, she received information from national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo implicating the individual in organised criminality.

Batohi said after receiving information, she made a formal referral of the matter to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption to investigate the matter.

Batohi said she met with Masemola and Khumalo and asked them to provide more evidence that the prosecution body can look into.

“It is unacceptable and untenable that any member of the prosecuting authority is involved in organised criminality.

“There should be a fair process, and I have said this to prosecutors: there must be a fair process, and if you’re found to be compromised, you will be kicked out of the NPA. We serve the people, and we fight crime. We cannot be criminals ourselves,” she said.

However, MPs demanded Batohi name the prosecutor who was suspended.

EFF leader Julius Malema said if Batohi was referring to suspended Joburg chief prosecutor Andrew Chauke, then she should say so.

“There are so many names of people being said here, people who are also in jail, people who are already on criminal trials.

“If it is true, indeed, [that] there are people who are captured in the prosecuting authority, we want to know that. What if Chauke gets wrongly accused? What if he is correctly accused? We need to come to a determination,” he said.

ANC MP Xola Nqola said mentioning the name would not be a finding or mean the individual was guilty.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James said the purpose of the commission was a “show and tell” and that she should name the prosecutor.

However, Batohi said they do not give names of people who are being investigated and could only mention the prosecutor if they appear before court.

“I don’t want to protect criminals, but we must protect the rights of people.”

Earlier, Batohi told MPs that she had received confidential intelligence that there was a concerted attempt to compromise members of the prosecuting authority and attack the national director by people who were seeking to undermine the rule of law.

“I am not able to say who gave me this intelligence, but it was not passage talk. It was a formal meeting that I had with a particular agency, a member from a particular agency, who gave me this information because the person thought it was important that as the head of the NPA I should be aware of this attempt to undermine the work of the NPA.”

She said the allegations were very serious, adding that she informed the minister of justice as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa.

