Yellow level 2 storms threaten Gauteng with floods

By Koena Mashale
The national transport department urged motorists to exercise extreme caution in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Stock photo.
SA weather service warns of severe thunderstorms, flooding risk (123RF/maxshot)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued yellow level 2 and level 4 warnings for severe thunderstorms across several provinces, including the Free State, Gauteng, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Parts of the Eastern Cape will be affected too.

Senior forecaster at SAWS Tokelo Chiloane confirmed that heavy rainfall and thunderstorms could cause localised flooding of low-lying areas, roads, and bridges, as well as hail, strong winds, and excessive lightning across Gauteng.

“We do have a warning for yellow level 2 for severe thunderstorms, which can lead to flooding in most parts of Gauteng. From Wednesday onwards, the rainfall is going to be minimal, and no winds are expected from Wednesday up to Friday. It’s the weekend where we see another 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms,” said Chiloane.

We do have a warning for yellow level 2 for severe thunderstorms, which can lead to flooding in most parts of Gauteng

—  Tokelo Chiloane, Senior forecaster at SAWS

According to Chiloane, the yellow level 2 alert indicates a high likelihood of minor impacts, including temporary flooding and potholes caused by pooled water.

“These are just minor impacts, nothing significant at the moment. Significant impacts would be those that take a day or two for communities to recover from,” she said.

The level 4 warning, however, represents a more serious threat, with potential for heavy downpours and damage in affected regions.

Residents are urged to exercise caution, avoid crossing flooded roads, and secure outdoor items that could be blown away by strong winds.

Sowetan

