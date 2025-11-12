NewsPREMIUM

Battle with metro over electricity tariffs far from over

BCM to appeal against judgment declaring ‘basic charge’ unconstitutional

Mandilakhe Kwababana

Mandilakhe Kwababana

Reporter

Kazimla Mfikili

Kazimla Mfikili

Intern

The metro’s new tariff structure had been approved by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), which was also a respondent in the court proceedings, along with BCM mayor Princess Faku. (FILE)

While Buffalo City residents may have won the recent Bhisho high court battle with the metro over its “basic charge” to be added to its electricity tariffs, the fight is far from over.

The judgment will be put on hold as the city is set to appeal.

The judgment, handed down by acting judge Ntsikelelo Mtshabe on Thursday, declared the 2024 council resolution to adopt the charges unconstitutional.

Click here to read more.

Daily Dispatch

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Boksburg high parents, pupils protest over return of teacher at the school

2

Reduce money-related stress by budgeting, building emergency fund

3

OPINION | Vape tax undermines smoking reduction efforts

4

OPINION | G20 leaders tone deaf on gender equality

5

WATCH | Sibiya’s associate opens cases of perjury, defamation of character against Gen Khumalo

Related Articles