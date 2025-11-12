News

Body found in bin leads to murder arrest in Soweto

Battered victim identified by local after gruesome discovery

Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

Instead of being dismissed, the constable was suspended from SAPS for two months. Stock photo.
The 38-year-old is charged with murder. (123RF/towfiqu)

A Soweto man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and put her body in a rubbish bin near a primary school is expected to appear at Meadowlands magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said the 38-year-old is charged with murder.

“The body of the victim was discovered by a passer-by in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Monday, who notified the police.

“The police went searching for the suspect soon after the matter was reported, and he was arrested in Meadowlands and charged with murder,” said Masondo.

The body of the victim was discovered by a passer-by in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Monday, who notified the police.

—  Col Mavela Masondo, Gauteng SAPS spokesperson

According to a social media post, she was badly battered, which then made her identification difficult. She was later identified by a local resident.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

OPINION | Vape tax undermines smoking reduction efforts

2

OPINION | G20 leaders tone deaf on gender equality

3

WATCH | Sibiya’s associate opens cases of perjury, defamation of character against Gen Khumalo

4

SOWETAN | We must honour our icons while they are still alive

5

Clinical trials of locally made oral cholera vaccine under way

Related Articles