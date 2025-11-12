Body found in bin leads to murder arrest in Soweto

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Soweto man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and put her body in a rubbish bin near a primary school is expected to appear at Meadowlands magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said the 38-year-old is charged with murder.

“The body of the victim was discovered by a passer-by in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Monday, who notified the police.

“The police went searching for the suspect soon after the matter was reported, and he was arrested in Meadowlands and charged with murder,” said Masondo.

According to a social media post, she was badly battered, which then made her identification difficult. She was later identified by a local resident.

