I retired early due to rampant criminality at EMPD – Spies

Former Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Revo Spies took the witness box for a second time on Monday and told the commission about “rogue” police officers under special services headed by Julius Mkhwanazi.

Retired deputy chief of Ekurhuleni metro police says he took an early retirement because he was going to have a heart attack due to the criminality happening in the department, which is against his DNA.

Revo Spies retired in February, while his contract was supposed to end in 2027.

“I was gonna have mental health issues and a heart attack if I carried on in this manner. All this criminality [that] was around me is directly against my DNA of being a police officer; I cannot cope with nothing being done in the city.

“Its clear that the city is on the path of destruction, and I don’t want to be part of it,” he said at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday.

He described what is happening at Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) as a criminal enterprise.

He also revealed that attempts to get Julius Mkhwanazi and his division vetted failed after Mkhwanazi and his group blatantly refused to submit their fingerprints. The unit comprised more than 200 officials.

Mkhwanazi was the acting EMPD chief. He was suspended on Tuesday following revelations that were made at the commission.

According to Spies, Mkhwanazi also refused to be vetted by the State Security Agency.

In 2022, out of 3,762 Ekurhuleni officers who were vetted, 275 were found to have previous convictions, while 100 were awaiting trial, Spies said.

Spies said after Mkhwanazi and his team refused to be vetted, the idea to annually vet officials collapsed, and no action was taken against those who refused to abide.

The crimes the officials were found to be involved in included rape, murder and theft.

“This posed a serious risk to the public and undermined the credibility of officers,” he said.

Spies started with his evidence at the Madlanga commission last week Friday; during his testimony he highlighted criminality and misuse of state resources committed by Ekurhuleni metro police officers with the assistance of the acting chief of the metro cops, Brig Julius Mkhwanazi.

Painting a picture of criminal activities that Mkhwanazi is alleged to have taken part in, he started by producing to the department memorandum of agreements that Mkhwanazi allegedly forged signatures on to partner with a company belonging to alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

As a result of the agreement, Mkhwanazi fitted blue lights to Matlala’s security company cars.

Spies then touched on a case of copper theft where Mkhwanazi is allegedly involved.

According to Spies, Mkhwanazi was captured on CCTV footage in Meyerton, Vaal, where they allegedly stole copper.

The whistleblower, Jaco Hanekom, who shared the CCTV footage with the police, was later killed.

Spies also linked Mkhwanazi to the 2022 April murder case of a civilian who was tortured to death and later disposed of in a river.

“They (Ekurhuleni police) say they called Brig Mkhwanazi; he arrived at the scene and directed them on how to clean the scene.”

Spies said that he thought the case would be resolved with speed, as there was a state witness.

“None of the police officers have been charged. The case has not gone forward and is still under investigation,” he said.

The same officials are accused of stealing precious stones in Hillbrow from the storeowner who was preparing to export them.

The commission continues.

