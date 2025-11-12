LISTEN | Popular musician arrested for attempted murder in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 30-year-old popular musician has been arrested in Limpopo and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

A 30-year-old popular musician has been arrested in Limpopo and charged with two counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at and seriously wounding a motorist during a suspected road rage incident.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Maselela Ledwaba said the shooting happened in the early hours of Sunday along Witklip Street in Ladanna, outside Polokwane, when the musician allegedly fired shots at a car that had two people inside.

“It is alleged that the suspect had a confrontation with another motorist, during which he fired several shots at another vehicle, injuring a 34-year-old male occupant, who was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.”

Ledwaba said the case was initially opened at Westernburg police station and later transferred to the provincial investigation unit for further investigation.

“Detectives successfully obtained a warrant of arrest on Tuesday, November 11, leading to the suspect’s apprehension.

We are taking this matter very seriously, and a dedicated team was appointed to ensure that no stone is left unturned. — Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, commissioner of police in Limpopo

“During the operation, police also seized the suspect’s vehicles for forensic analysis as part of ongoing investigations,” he said.

The commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, has commended the investigation and operational teams for their “meticulous work and swift action”.

“We are taking this matter very seriously, and a dedicated team was appointed to ensure that no stone is left unturned. The South African Police Service reiterates that no one is above the law, regardless of their social standing,” said Hadebe.

Ledwaba said the suspect is expected to appear before the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of attempted murder.

