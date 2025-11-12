Suspect who ‘tried to attack cops’ shot dead in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The incident happened on Monday in Gogobole village in Limpopo.

A suspect wanted for a myriad of offences was shot and killed after allegedly trying to attack police who were about to arrest him.

The incident happened on Monday in Gogobole village in Limpopo.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the 27-year-old suspect was wanted for several serious offences, including house robbery, intimidation, malicious damage to property, assault GBH, business burglary, and attempted robbery with weapons.

Emergency medical services were summoned, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was later declared dead. — Col Malesela Ledwaba, Limpopo police spokesperson

He said, according to preliminary reports, officers were tracing suspects linked to a house robbery in the area when they approached a particular residence. “During the operation, one of the suspects allegedly attempted to attack the officers with a sharp object. Police took necessary action, resulting in the suspect sustaining injuries.

“Emergency medical services were summoned, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was later declared dead.”

Ledwaba said a murder case has been opened and that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified and is conducting a further investigation into the matter.

Sowetan