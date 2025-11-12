Talks to ban gambling with Sassa and Nsfas grants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA is struggling to rein in an explosion in online betting.(123rf)

SA’s bookmakers have opened industry talks to consider measures the sector can take to bar Sassa social grant recipients and NSFAS recipients from channelling taxpayer assistance to the scourge of online betting.

This as SA struggles to rein-in an explosion in online betting, with millions of low-income, unemployed youths placing bets on digital platforms where the odds are overwhelmingly high against them.

For the 12 months to March, industry data shows the total value of gambling turnover in all gambling modes amounted to R1.5-trillion, including recycled funds (money wagered, won back and wagered again).

