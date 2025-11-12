WATCH | Boksburg high parents, pupils protest over return of teacher at the school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Boksburg High School learners and parents protested outside the school on Wednesday against the return of a teacher accused of sexually harassing four schoolgirls.

The teacher is said to have joined the school last year and within months, allegedly started sexually harassing learners.

WATCH | A Boksburg High School parent says pupils who witnessed the alleged sexual assault by a teacher were not protected and were singled out in class.



Some of the parents who were protesting outside the school told Sowetan that the teacher would make sexual comments, such as the learner’s body is “fit”, and they would make a perfect fit for their cousin.

“I found such comments disturbing because we send children to school to learn, not to be courted by a man old enough to be their parent. My daughter, who was at the time 15 years old, really felt uncomfortable at the school. She said he would make similar comments to other learners as well. We are uncomfortable with him coming back to school; it means our children are not safe.”

In the memorandum handed to the principal, the learners and parents say the safety and dignity of learners will not be compromised and that they will not remain silent “while injustice is allowed to stand”.

