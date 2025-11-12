News

WATCH LIVE | Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla back in court for July 2021 unrest

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Duduzile Zuma Sambudla in on trial of inciting violence during the July 2021 riots in the Durban high court. (Umkhonto we Sizwe Party)

The trial of Umkhonto Wesizwe Party member of parliament and alleged instigator of the July 2021 unrest, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, continues at the Durban High Court on Wednesday.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

OPINION | Vape tax undermines smoking reduction efforts

2

OPINION | G20 leaders tone deaf on gender equality

3

WATCH | Sibiya’s associate opens cases of perjury, defamation of character against Gen Khumalo

4

SOWETAN | We must honour our icons while they are still alive

5

Clinical trials of locally made oral cholera vaccine under way

Related Articles