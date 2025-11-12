WATCH | Finance minister Godongwana tables mid-term budget policy statement

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the mid-term budget policy statement in Parliament on Wednesday.
It is expected to focus on job creation. Other parties have called for stricter fiscal discipline and reform to restore confidence.
Sowetan
