News

WATCH | Finance minister Godongwana tables mid-term budget policy statement

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana briefing members of the media before tabling the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament. (Jairus Mmutle)

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the mid-term budget policy statement in Parliament on Wednesday.

It is expected to focus on job creation. Other parties have called for stricter fiscal discipline and reform to restore confidence.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Boksburg high parents, pupils protest over return of teacher at the school

2

Reduce money-related stress by budgeting, building emergency fund

3

OPINION | Vape tax undermines smoking reduction efforts

4

OPINION | G20 leaders tone deaf on gender equality

5

WATCH | Sibiya’s associate opens cases of perjury, defamation of character against Gen Khumalo

Related Articles