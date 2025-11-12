WATCH | Finance minister Godongwana tables mid-term budget policy statement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana briefing members of the media before tabling the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the mid-term budget policy statement in Parliament on Wednesday.

It is expected to focus on job creation. Other parties have called for stricter fiscal discipline and reform to restore confidence.

Sowetan