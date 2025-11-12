WATCH | Lusanda Mathabela murder: alleged killer is a bitter ex who stalked her on social media, mom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The mother of Lusanda Mathabela, who was murdered, allegedly by her 18-year-old former boyfriend and his friend, says one of her daughter’s alleged killers was a bitter ex who stalked her daughter on social media before the murder.

Katlego Mokoena and his friend Lungelo Sithole – both 18 years old – allegedly forced their way into Lusanda’s home and stabbed her multiple times until her intestines were exposed.

WATCH | Senzekile Maphalala, the mother to slain 19-year-old Lusanda Mathabela, says her daughter's former boyfriend and murder accused is a bitter ex who had stalked her the victim on social media before she was stabbed to death.



Speaking outside Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where Mokoena and Sithole were expected to apply for bail, Senzekile Maphalala said: “My daughter told me two weeks ago that this boy (Mokoena) was stalking her on Instagram.

“These boys have broken our hearts, and I don’t believe I will heal from the brutal murder of my daughter. I hope justice takes its place.”

Scores of people converged outside the court in support of the family.

Among those who were in attendance were members of the ANC, MK Party, Greater Intervention Program (GRIP) and the moral regeneration movement.

Protesters held banners written, among others, “enough is enough” and “justice for Lusanda”.

Last week Wednesday, the court heard that Mokoena, who is doing grade 12, was to write his final year examinations while in custody, as arrangements had been made with his school and the state.

Priscilla Themba from the Anglican Church in Kanyamazane told Sowetan that they could not keep quiet while young people are killing each other.

“As Women Against Gender Based Violence, we saw it fit to come and support the family of Lusanda, who are mourning for the death of their daughter. This is something that needs everyone’s attention.

“Looking at the age of the suspects, morals need to be restored,” said Themba.

