WATCH | Sibiya’s associate opens cases of perjury, defamation of character against Gen Khumalo

Stuart James Scharnick says Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo lied about him.

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Scharnick is accusing Lt Gen Dumisani Khumalo of lying under oath at the Madlanga commission earlier this month. (Herman Moloi)

Shadrack Sibiya’s associate Stuart James Scharnick went to the Pretoria central police station on Wednesday morning to open a case of perjury and defamation of character against head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

The charges are related to what Khumalo said about Scharnick during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission.

In his testimony at the commission, Khumalo said among others that Scharnick had been convicted of 18 charges and that he was also a serial hijacker.

Khumalso also said Scharnick has a close relations with the suspended Sibiya to the point that he (Scharnick) lent him is bakkie.

According to Scharnick, Khumalo damaged his reputation by “lying under oath” about him on TV.

He also said his lawyers were preparing documents to sue Khumalo.

This is a developing story.

Sowetan

