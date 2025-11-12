WATCH | Sibiya’s associate opens cases of perjury, defamation of character against Gen Khumalo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Scharnick is accusing Lt Gen Dumisani Khumalo of lying under oath at the Madlanga commission earlier this month.

Shadrack Sibiya’s associate Stuart James Scharnick went to the Pretoria central police station on Wednesday morning to open a case of perjury and defamation of character against head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

The charges are related to what Khumalo said about Scharnick during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission.

JUST IN | Stuart Scharnick, an associate of suspended deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, has opened a perjury case against Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo at the Pretoria police station. Scharnick accuses Khumalo of lying under oath at the Madlanga Commission. @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/bxonqfBbAp — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 12, 2025

In his testimony at the commission, Khumalo said among others that Scharnick had been convicted of 18 charges and that he was also a serial hijacker.

Khumalso also said Scharnick has a close relations with the suspended Sibiya to the point that he (Scharnick) lent him is bakkie.

According to Scharnick, Khumalo damaged his reputation by “lying under oath” about him on TV.

He also said his lawyers were preparing documents to sue Khumalo.

This is a developing story.

Sowetan