AbaThembu royal serving life for raping minor relatives, walks free on appeal

The NPA said it had not yet decided whether it will pursue a retrial.

After five years behind bars, abaThembu royal and senior traditional leader Nkosi Avelile Sakhisizwe Mtirara has walked free — released by the Mthatha high court and allowed to resume his duties overseeing more than 20 villages around Bhityi near Mthatha.

Mtirara, who was 32 when convicted by the Bhityi magistrate’s court in May 2021, had been sentenced to life imprisonment plus eight years for allegedly raping two underage relatives between 2016 and 2017.

But on appeal, the high court set aside his conviction, ruling that critical procedural errors during the trial had rendered key evidence inadmissible.

