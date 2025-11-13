Charges of woman who killed teen during traditional ceremony upgraded

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thando Pretty Mahlangu, 13, died after being hit by a car on June 28.

The charge of culpable homicide against a woman who killed a teenage girl after allegedly driving into a group of youths during a coming-of-age ceremony will now be a murder charge, among others.

The Germiston magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni upgraded the charges against Martha Christina van der Walt on Thursday, adding multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder and failure to stop after an accident in Germiston in June.

Van der Walt, 67, was in court for a full docket disclosure following multiple postponements and was informed of the additional charges before her matter was postponed to January 2026 for further investigation.

The state alleges that the accused drove through a group of girls who were celebrating umhloyane, a traditional ceremony. In the tragedy, 13-year-old Pretty Mahlangu lost her life.

The girls were doing a walkabout singing traditional songs when the accident, which was caught on CCTV footage, happened. The families of the girls had informed their neighbours of the ceremony ahead of time and had blocked the roads where the accused insisted on driving through.

According to Pretty’s family, Van der Walt questioned why the girls were walking the streets topless.

The incident caused an uproar on social media with accusations that Van der Walt was being ignorant of the diversity of cultures in the country, however she has denied this in court.

There was further outrage when she was only charged with culpable homicide, with affected families calling for a stronger stance from the prosecutor.

