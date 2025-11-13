Ekurhuleni officials rewarded with R600k for stopping Mkhwanazi hearings – Nciza

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Ekurhuleni human resources manager told the Madlanga commission that two senior officials who allegedly blocked disciplinary hearings against embattled metro police chief Brig Julius Mkhwanazi in 2023 were rewarded with a R600,000 increase.

Xolani Nciza told the commission that shortly after Mkhwanazi was suspended on Wednesday, the disciplinary hearings were halted, as they were informed that Mkhwanazi’s arrest was imminent.

WATCH | Former City of Ekhuruleni HR official Xolani Nciza says two officials who “protected” Brig Julius Mkhwanazi from potential dismissal had their salaries increased by R600,000 within two weeks, without any explanation.



Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/2mJ17a7vg9 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 12, 2025

Three months after his suspension, the head of HR, Linda Gxasheka, and Adv Kemi Bahari, who served as head of legal services, allegedly under the instruction of former city manager Imogen Mashazi, had the hearings totally halted.

“Two weeks down the line a report gets served that seeks to give Adv Bahari and Gxasheka R600,000. That report does not give any basis [for] why such [an] increase must be effected.

“These people (Gxasheka and Bahari) were still under probation; four months after their appointment, a report seeking to provide them with massive increases [is served],” Nciza said, adding that the increase was a reward from Mashazi for ensuring that Mkhwanazi is not held to account.

Mkhwanazi is accused of forging signatures and a memorandum of agreement (MoU) on behalf of the city with a security company belonging to alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “CAT” Matlala.

This agreement saw Matlala’s company vehicles fitted with blue lights and getting a free pass through roadblocks because of a signed MoU paper Mkhwanazi had allegedly handed them.

Mkhwanazi was investigated internally, and a report referred the matter to Independent Police Investigating Directorate for further investigation and prosecution.

Outside the fraud charge, Mkhwanazi is accused of covering up the murder of a civilian who was tortured to death in 2022 during interrogation.

Allegations are that after the civilian was murdered by metro cops, they called Mkhwanazi, who advised them on how to clean up the scene.

On Tuesday, the city placed Mkhwanazi on suspension again, stating that it was the recommendation of an internal audit investigation into allegations of misconduct.

City manager Kagiso Lerutla said: “The testimony emerging from the Madlanga commission is both shocking and deeply concerning. It points to systemic issues that this administration will not tolerate. We are unequivocally committed to clean governance, accountability and restoring public trust in our municipality.”

Commission continues.

