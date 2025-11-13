News

Heavy rains, flooding predicted for most parts of the country over the weekend

Jeanette Chabalala

Senior Reporter

The mid-summer season started off with above-normal rainfall over almost the entire country during December 2021, the SA Weather Service says. File image.
Forecasters André Fourie and Ezekiel Sebego said the conditions will be driven by an intense weather system, a cut-off low pressure, that is expected to affect the country from Saturday through to Monday. (Amanda Khoza)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of severe weather, including heavy rains in several areas, accompanied by a risk of flooding and severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong, damaging winds.

Large amounts of small hail, excessive lightning, and a notable drop in daytime temperatures are also forecast for the central and eastern parts of the country over the weekend and into early next week.

Forecasters André Fourie and Ezekiel Sebego said the conditions will be driven by an intense weather system, a cut-off low pressure, that is expected to affect the country from Saturday through to Monday.

“This type of weather system is often associated with widespread rainfall and severe thunderstorms, which both bring a risk of flooding, amongst others,” they said in a statement.

“The possible resultant impacts include flooding of settlements and other properties, dangerous driving conditions, damage to infrastructure (due to flooding and strong winds), as well as the disruption of essential services. There could also be danger to life due to fast-flowing streams of water,” said Fourie and Sebego.

The extreme weather, with varying degrees of severity, is expected to affect the North West, Free State, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape, as well as KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

It will then spread to Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the rest of KwaZulu-Natal from Sunday into Monday.

“The SAWS urges the public, farmers and other stakeholders to closely monitor weather updates and prepare to take the necessary precautions ahead of these expected adverse conditions.”

