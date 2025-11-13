Heavy rains, flooding predicted for most parts of the country over the weekend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Forecasters André Fourie and Ezekiel Sebego said the conditions will be driven by an intense weather system, a cut-off low pressure, that is expected to affect the country from Saturday through to Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of severe weather, including heavy rains in several areas, accompanied by a risk of flooding and severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong, damaging winds.

Large amounts of small hail, excessive lightning, and a notable drop in daytime temperatures are also forecast for the central and eastern parts of the country over the weekend and into early next week.

Extended weather forecast for Friday and Saturday, 14-15 November 2025: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over KZN on Saturday. It will be fine and hot in the west.

“This type of weather system is often associated with widespread rainfall and severe thunderstorms, which both bring a risk of flooding, amongst others,” they said in a statement.

“The possible resultant impacts include flooding of settlements and other properties, dangerous driving conditions, damage to infrastructure (due to flooding and strong winds), as well as the disruption of essential services. There could also be danger to life due to fast-flowing streams of water,” said Fourie and Sebego.

The extreme weather, with varying degrees of severity, is expected to affect the North West, Free State, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape, as well as KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

It will then spread to Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the rest of KwaZulu-Natal from Sunday into Monday.

“The SAWS urges the public, farmers and other stakeholders to closely monitor weather updates and prepare to take the necessary precautions ahead of these expected adverse conditions.”

Sowetan