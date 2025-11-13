‘How can anyone kill an innocent young girl?’: Child, 7, slain in Delmas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seven-year-old Thandolwethu Mahlangu was last seen in Delpark Extension 2, Delmas, when she left home at 6pm on Monday to visit her father at his residence.

A neighbour’s heart-stopping sighting of small legs protruding from underneath rubble behind a shack has led to the discovery of a child’s body two days after her disappearance.

Her mother, Ayanda Ngwenyama, raised the alarm when she did not return.

“Members of the community joined in the search throughout the night but were unsuccessful in finding her,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said.

At 7am the next morning, Ngwenyama told police she had received a text message from an unknown number demanding R30,000, allegedly owed by the child’s father, in exchange for the child’s safety.

“A missing person inquiry was opened, and all relevant role players were informed. Preliminary investigations traced the cellphone number used by the kidnappers to the Botleng area. Loan sharks in the vicinity were brought in for questioning, and several addresses linked to the investigation were visited, but with no success.

“On Wednesday morning, at about 7.30am, the child was found deceased in Delpark Extension 2. Her body was discovered by a neighbour who was cleaning his yard when he noticed small legs protruding from underneath rubble behind a shack. All relevant authorities were immediately informed and attended the scene.”

The acting provincial commissioner, Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi, has activated a 72-hour plan to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“People have lost their sense of humanity. How can anyone kill an innocent young girl who had her whole future ahead of her? We will not rest until the suspect(s) are behind bars,” he said.

Anyone who may have information that could assist in the investigation is requested to contact the branch commander, Lt-Col Victor Dibakoane, on 079 268 0040, or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be submitted via the MySAPS App.

Ndubane said all information will be treated with strict confidentiality and callers may remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE