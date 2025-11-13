How Ekurhuleni officials shielded Brig Mkhwanazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Ekurhuleni wrote a letter rejecting the findings of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which, among other things, recommended that embattled Brig Julius Mkhwanazi has a case to answer.

The letter was written a few months after Ipid suggested that the now-suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief be brought to book for fitting blue lights to a fleet belonging to alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s security company, CAT VIP Protection.

Former Ekurhuleni head of employee relations Xolani Nciza on Thursday told the Madlanga commission the office of the city’s legal unit wrote back to Ipid on December 13 2023.

He said the city criticised the Ipid report, saying it failed to come to a conclusion that Mkhwanazi committed fraud and corruption.

“The letter essentially defends Julius Mkwanazi, resonating with the May 23 2023 phone call [from then city manager Imogen Mashazi] instructing to leave him [Mkhwanazi] alone,” said Nciza.

“The letter’s essence is a defence to tell Ipid he [Mkhwanazi] has done nothing wrong.”

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi described the letter as “nonsensical” and even questioned the authenticity of the two individuals who signed it off – Adv Njabulo Zulu and Thabo Makwiting, who acted as legal advisors.

Nciza said the two individuals were, indeed, legal professionals and gave a brief history of their careers. He then said the city acted like a shop steward defending a member of a trade union.

The commission heard from Nciza that the head of HR, Linda Gxasheka, and Adv Kemi Bahari, who served as head of legal services, allegedly under the instruction of Mashazi, dropped the disciplinary hearings against Mkhwanazi.

He said, as a result, Gxasheka and Bahari were rewarded with R600,000 salary increase after they protected Mkhwanazi from a possible dismissal.

“Two weeks down the line, a report gets served that seeks to give Adv Bahari and Gxasheka R600,000. That report does not give any basis [for] why such [an] increase must be effected,” Nciza said, adding the wage hike was a reward from Mashazi for ensuring Mkhwanazi is not held to account.

“These people [Gxasheka and Bahari] were still under probation, [but] four months after their appointment, a report seeking to provide them with massive increases [is served].”

In February 2024, Sowetan published a story about a report by Ipid that found Mkhwanazi had a case of corruption and fraud that needed to be investigated by the Ekurhuleni metro police department, and Ipid’s docket was referred to the national director of public prosecutions for a decision.

Ipid said it had strong evidence against Mkhwanazi.

“The suspect did not have powers to enter into any agreements nor to accept donations from external stakeholders. His actions amounted to fraud and corruption in that he misrepresented himself and further authorised fraudulent registration of vehicles to benefit CAT VIP,” read the document.

Ipid further said evidence obtained indicated that four vehicles were registered as City of Ekurhuleni vehicles between January 18 and 24 2023. The vehicles then changed ownership on the eNatis system from the city’s fleet and, in March 2023, were registered as CAT VIP vehicles.

Mkhwanazi was again suspended on Tuesday and the city said it was the recommendation of an internal audit investigation into allegations of misconduct.

