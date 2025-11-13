KZN police to give briefing on cases of Sibiya’s associate James Sharnick

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal police are on Thursday expected to give clarity on the cases they investigated relating to Shadrack Sibiya’s associate James Stuart Scharnick after he accused Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo of lying under oath at the Madlanga commission and opened cases against him.

“The briefing will give context to some of the investigation matters that came out of the Madlanga commission, especially those related to Mr James Stuart Scharnick’s criminal record and firearm licence because some of the cases were opened and investigated by police in KwaZulu-Natal,” said KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.

This briefing comes just a day after Scharnick opened cases of perjury and defamation of character against crime intelligence boss Khumalo over what he said at the commission.

In his testimony, Khumalo said Scharnick, who is from KwaZulu-Natal, was a serial hijacker who was linked to 34 criminal cases, with 18 convictions, five acquittals, and 11 withdrawals.

Khumalo also alleged that Scharnick served as Sibiya’s bodyguard and had lent the top cop his vehicle.

However, Scharnick denied Khumalo’s allegations and went to the Pretoria Central police station on Wednesday, where he opened fraud, defamation, and perjury cases against Khumalo.

He said Khumalo did “irreparable damage” to his reputation, family, and business, adding that his lawyers were preparing documents to sue Khumalo.

Sowetan