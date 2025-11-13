Limpopo drug lab farm to be auctioned - NPA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 200-hectare farm in Limpopo that was once used as a lab to manufacture drugs worth R2bn is going under the hammer.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a forfeiture order and will auction the farm in Groblersdal on Friday. Bidding is expected to start from R2m.

In July last year, the farm – which belongs to Frederick Botha and Jody Ben van Niekerk –became national news when the Hawks raided it and found 408kg of crystal meth with a street value of R2bn.

The drug was allegedly being manufactured in four rooms on the property, and police suspected they were due for the international market.

Botha, 57, Van Niekerk and Simphiwe Khumalo, 35, were arrested along with three Mexicans: Gonzales Jorge, 51, Gutierrez Lopes, 43, and Ruben Vidal Rodriguez, 44. They were charged with manufacturing, dealing, and possession of illicit drugs.

The farm was alleged to be Botha’s residence, although he later claimed in court he was unaware of any drug manufacturing activities taking place there.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the authority obtained a forfeiture order, which gave the green light to auction the boutique game farm, which boasts a three-bedroom and three-bathroom residence.

“The farm was used...in the commission of that offence of drug dealing,” Malabi said, adding that the proceeds from the auction will be paid to the state’s criminal assets recovery account.

Tirhani Auctioneers said the property was a dream spot for hunters. “The mountainous terrain and two plateaus provide breathtaking scenic views, making it ideal for ecotourism.

“The well-maintained veld supports a credible, intimate game experience sufficient for a small herd of impala, alongside kudu, blue wildebeest, zebra, and blesbok,” the company said.

In court papers filed during Botha’s bail application, it was revealed the farm was valued at R4m. He claimed to rent out parts of the farm for R15,000 a month and to run other businesses in Germiston, Gauteng.

The Limpopo high court granted Botha R50,000 bail in March after spending eight months in jail. He and his co-accused are expected back in court on December 12.

Malabi said the NPA was confident they had a watertight case against Botha and the other accused.

