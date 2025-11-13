Son hopes history around Steve Biko’s death will be corrected

Though unsure whether the inquest into his father’s death will ever bring closure, the son of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko says at the very least he hopes history will be corrected.
Nkosinathi Biko was speaking to The Herald at the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday where the matter was postponed to January 30 to sort out funding for the legal teams of two apartheid-era police officers linked to the matter.
Biko, the founder and leader of the Black Consciousness Movement, died in 1977 after he was allegedly tortured by the police.
