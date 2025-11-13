News

Son hopes history around Steve Biko’s death will be corrected

Msindisi Fengu

Msindisi Fengu

Senior Reporter

Nkosinathi Biko, the son of late activist Steve Biko, at the inquest into his father's death in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday (EUGENE COETZEE)

Though unsure whether the inquest into his father’s death will ever bring closure, the son of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko says at the very least he hopes history will be corrected.

Nkosinathi Biko was speaking to The Herald at the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday where the matter was postponed to January 30 to sort out funding for the legal teams of two apartheid-era police officers linked to the matter.

Biko, the founder and leader of the Black Consciousness Movement, died in 1977 after he was allegedly tortured by the police.

Click here to read more.

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

KZN police to give briefing on cases of Sibiya’s associate James Sharnick

2

Son hopes history around Steve Biko’s death will be corrected

3

WATCH | SAPS chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

4

WATCH LIVE | SAPS chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

5

Ekurhuleni officials rewarded with R600k for stopping Mkhwanazi hearings – Nciza

Related Articles