VIDEO | Shebeshxt’s victims were excited fans who were greeting, praising him - NPA

Controversial lekompo artist Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, 30, appeared at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday for an incident that allegedly happened last month.

The muso allegedly shot at two fans who were excited to see him and tried to greet him, leaving one seriously injured.

WATCH | Popular Lekompo artist Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke appears in the Polokwane magistrate’s court after his arrest for allegedly shooting at a car carrying two people. One of the occupants was seriously injured and remains in hospital.



He faces charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Among some of the people who were in court to support him were his parents, his heavily pregnant girlfriend, his producer Nakedi “Naqua” Mawasha as well as lekompo DJ and producer Hitboss.

Chauke’s appearance in court follows an altercation that allegedly happened on October 19 outside Polokwane.

According to the state, Chauke tried to kill Petrus Ralefatane at Witklip Street in Ladanna, just outside Polokwane.

He is also accused of intentionally breaking the windows of a Nissan Sentra owned by Tebelelo Mafagane. Chauke was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Spokesperson for the national prosecuting authority in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi said allegations are that the two victims were driving along Witklip Street in Ladanna, Polokwane, when they saw Chauke.

“As fans, they greeted and praised him. It is alleged that the accused responded: “Kgane aletlale ka nna? (Can’t you get enough of me?),” before firing a shot at them.

“The bullet struck the complainant in the jaw and damaged the window of a Nissan vehicle belonging to the witness. The witness, who was with the complainant, then drove him to Polokwane Provincial Hospital for medical treatment.

“The accused is also facing other pending cases, including two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and malicious damage to property. That trial is scheduled to commence from 17 to 19 February 2026 in the Lebowakgomo regional court. He is currently out on R5,000 bail in that matter,” said Malabi.

Prosecutor Kgaogelo Lekoloane said the offences fall under Schedule 5 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which means they are of a serious nature.

”We want to obtain the full criminal records of the accused. There is a pending case of a similar nature at Lebowakgomo, ” said Lekoloane.

He asked that the matter be postponed to finalise his profiling and for further investigations.

Chauke’s lawyer Lot Ramusi proposed that the matter be postponed to Friday.

Before the case could be postponed, magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi added that upon consolidating his cases and his full criminal profile is finalised, the case may be turned into a Schedule 6.

The matter was then postponed to November 21 for further investigations and possible bail hearing.

Chauke remains in custody.

