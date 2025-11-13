WATCH | Brig Mkhwanazi and ex Ekuruhuleni city manager had an inappropriate relationship - Nciza

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Xolani Nciza, former divisional head employee relation director at the City of Ekurhuleni.

“I will take a bullet for you.”

These are the words uttered in a video where embattled Brig Julius Mkhwanazi is seen devoting his loyalty to former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi after she “protected” him.

This footage was played at the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

WATCH | “I’ll take a bullet for you,” says embattled Brig. Julius Mkhwanazi to former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi in a video played at the #MadlangaCommission.

The video was taken in December 2023 after Mkhwanazi was cleared and charges of fraud and misrepresentation were dropped.

Testifying at the commission on Thursday, former Ekurhuleni head of human relations Xolani Nciza accused Mashazi of protecting Mkhwanazi and said that their relationship was inappropriate.

“Commissioner, the only circumstance where such a statement is appropriate is in the line of duty – for example, a trained VIP protector whose job is to physically safeguard a principal,” he said.

“Those individuals are trained for that purpose and are compensated through what we call a VIP allowance in the municipality. Mkhwanazi has never been one of those people.”

