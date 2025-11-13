News

WATCH | Brig Mkhwanazi and ex Ekuruhuleni city manager had an inappropriate relationship - Nciza

Suspended Ekurhuleni police chief’s ‘loyalty’ to city manager revealed at Madlanga commission

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Xolani Nciza, former divisional head employee relation director at the City of Ekurhuleni. (Herman Moloi)

“I will take a bullet for you.”

These are the words uttered in a video where embattled Brig Julius Mkhwanazi is seen devoting his loyalty to former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi after she “protected” him.

This footage was played at the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

The video was taken in December 2023 after Mkhwanazi was cleared and charges of fraud and misrepresentation were dropped.

Testifying at the commission on Thursday, former Ekurhuleni head of human relations Xolani Nciza accused Mashazi of protecting Mkhwanazi and said that their relationship was inappropriate.

“Commissioner, the only circumstance where such a statement is appropriate is in the line of duty – for example, a trained VIP protector whose job is to physically safeguard a principal,” he said.

“Those individuals are trained for that purpose and are compensated through what we call a VIP allowance in the municipality. Mkhwanazi has never been one of those people.”

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MPs accuse Nkabinde of perjury, halt his testimony

2

Charges of woman who killed teen during traditional ceremony upgraded

3

A hundred thousand Africans die every year from unsafe food

4

Heavy rains, flooding predicted for most parts of the country over the weekend

5

‘KZN cop accessed police system and cleared Scharnick’s criminal record’

Related Articles