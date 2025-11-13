WATCH | Brig Mkhwanazi and ex Ekuruhuleni city manager had an inappropriate relationship - Nciza

“I will take a bullet for you.”
These are the words uttered in a video where embattled Brig Julius Mkhwanazi is seen devoting his loyalty to former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi after she “protected” him.
This footage was played at the Madlanga commission on Thursday.
WATCH | “I’ll take a bullet for you,” says embattled Brig. Julius Mkhwanazi to former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi in a video played at the #MadlangaCommission.— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 13, 2025
Mashazi has been accused of shielding Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action.@Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/brzC5ct5Ix
The video was taken in December 2023 after Mkhwanazi was cleared and charges of fraud and misrepresentation were dropped.
Testifying at the commission on Thursday, former Ekurhuleni head of human relations Xolani Nciza accused Mashazi of protecting Mkhwanazi and said that their relationship was inappropriate.
“Commissioner, the only circumstance where such a statement is appropriate is in the line of duty – for example, a trained VIP protector whose job is to physically safeguard a principal,” he said.
“Those individuals are trained for that purpose and are compensated through what we call a VIP allowance in the municipality. Mkhwanazi has never been one of those people.”
