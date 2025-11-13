WATCH | SAPS chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police ministry chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde is expected to testify before the ad hoc committee on Thursday.

Nkabinde was appointed as chief of staff in the office of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu last year.

He is a former SAPS member who left as a junior member and was recruited by the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, as an investigator and later deputy director.

During his testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said Nkabinde had no clue about the scope of work when he was appointed and claimed he called him to ask about the job.

“The only thing Nkabinde knew was a police docket. When he was invited to be chief of staff, it was a shock to him, but I ended up telling him about the amount of money he would be making in that position,” Mkhwanazi said at the time.

Regarding the letter about disbanding the political killings task team, which led to the suspension of Mchunu and President Cyril Ramaphosa establishing the Madlanga commission, Mkhwanazi had said: “When chief of staff Nkabinde says to me the letter has been going back and forth [between different people], it made me believe he (Nkabinde) was a facilitator of this letter coming from somewhere, being drafted to the minister for signature and back corrected. I don’t think he (Mchunu) is the author.”

During a press briefing last month, Nkabinde said members of the political killings task team who were sent to his home by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola assaulted his brother in a case of mistaken identity.

He also detailed how police allegedly mistook his brother for him when they arrived at his residence.

The officers were sent from KwaZulu-Natal by the national police commissioner and did not have a search warrant, he said.

Sowetan