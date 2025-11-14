KZN residents warned to brace for disruptive weather similar to April 2022 floods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man carries a boy as they cross a flooded bridge at Marianhill following heavy rain.

Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal are on full alert for disruptive level 2 and 4 weather on Saturday, similar to a cut-off low system which caused widespread flooding, loss of life and damage to infrastructure in April 2022.

The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department issued a public advisory after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued severe weather warnings.

“These warnings are in effect on Saturday through Monday as a cut-off low pressure system is expected to bring heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms and strong winds across various parts of the province,” the department said.

The level 4 warning applies to municipalities with a higher risk of severe impacts, including: Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma Indaka, Alfred Duma - Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma-Underberg, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele Escourt, Inkosi Langalibalele Sobabili, Jozini, Mpofana Giants Castle, Mpofana Mooi River, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Ulundi, uMngeni and uMshwathi.

The level 2 warning is for areas with moderate risk, including: Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, Ethekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and Umzumbe.

“We advise residents to limit travel and avoid crossing low-lying bridges. Disaster management teams are on standby in all affected municipalities to respond to incidents,” Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said.

All municipal disaster management units have been placed on high alert, he said.

The department is co-ordinating with stakeholders, including:

The KwaZulu-Natal department of transport

KwaZulu-Natal department of social development

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and Municipal Traffic Services

Sanral and

Eskom

These entities are prepared to respond to potential emergencies such as road closures, power outages, and infrastructure damage.

Potential hazards include:

Flooding of homes, informal settlements and low-lying areas

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail and lightning

Disruption of essential services such as electricity and water supply

Dangerous road conditions and reduced visibility

