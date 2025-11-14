Ramaphosa vows crackdown on ‘construction mafias’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a stern warning to criminal syndicates disrupting infrastructure projects, declaring that his government “will not negotiate with construction mafias”.

This comes amid growing concerns over criminal groups that have infiltrated construction sites nationwide, demanding a share of contracts and halting work when their demands aren’t met. Their actions have disrupted more than 180 projects worth R63bn since 2019, leading to costly delays and budget overruns.

Speaking at the national construction summit held at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg yesterday, Ramaphosa said law enforcement agencies would act decisively against those who extorted contractors.

Business Day