Fatal crash between bus and truck in the Free State claims 10 lives

Ten people died and 30 others suffered critical to moderate injuries in a collision between a truck and a bus on the N8 between Bloemfontein and Botshabelo on Saturday.

Free State EMS spokesperson Sipho Towa said the injured were taken to local hospitals.

“Law enforcement officials including the police accident investigation unit are currently at the scene. We were activated at about 6.35am to the accident on the N8 involving a bus which rear-ended a truck.

“There were 40 passengers and the bus driver and 10 were unfortunately declared dead on scene. It was seven men and three women. There are six critically injured in hospital and 24 others who suffered light to moderate injuries.”

He said the bus passengers were mainly from Botshabelo who were en route to work in Bloemfontein when the accident occurred.

Towa said there was also a light motor vehicle involved, but with no injuries reported.

