Flying squad arrests 15 suspected gang members en route to cemetery with guns and ‘stolen’ goods

Members of the Western Cape Flying Squad arrested 15 gang affiliated suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and suspected stolen property on Thursday, 13/11. Two firearms and ammunition were confiscated.

Spokesperson Const Ndakhe Gwala said members received information about two suspicious vehicles going to the funeral on Thursday.

“They followed the lead and spotted the vehicles near Woodstock. As they were observing, they saw a Toyota Quantum driver handing a bag to the other vehicle.

“They continued following the vehicles and eventually pulled them over and conducted a search. The members found a 9mm Star pistol with six rounds of ammunition and a Walter 7.65 pistol with three rounds of ammunition.”

Gwala said 15 gang-affiliated suspects aged between 16 and 50 were arrested. They will appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court once charged.

In an unrelated incident, a 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of a 9mm pistol in Mphunzi Street, Lower Cross Roads, in Cape Town on Saturday.

Philippi East police were on patrol when they spotted a suspicious looking male and during a search, the suspect took them to his house in Mphunzi Street, where they found a 9mm pistol inside a South African army jacket and 47 rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Acting on further information the police proceeded to Better Life informal settlement, where they found a 23-year-old man in possession of a 9mm pistol and 31 rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The 39-year-old and 23-year-old will appear in the Athlone magistrate’s court once charged.

