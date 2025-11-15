News

Level 9 weather warning for Mpumalanga and Gauteng on Sunday, with 100-150mm rainfall predicted

The SA Weather Service said there was a medium likelihood of severe impact

Heavy rainfall caused widespread infrastructure damage, road closures and power outages across Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday. Pictured is flooding in Newton Road
The South African Weather Service has forecast disruptive rainfall in Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Sunday (FREDLIN ADRIAAN)

The South African Weather Service issued an orange level 9 weather warning for Gauteng and the extreme western parts of Mpumalanga for Sunday.

SAWS said there was a medium likelihood of severe thunderstorms with heavy rain across the two provinces from early Sunday morning.

Rainfall of between 100mm to 150mm is predicted for both provinces which could result in widespread flooding, road and bridge damage, mudslides, rockfalls and dam wall breakages.

This comes as a low pressure cut-off system was predicted from Saturday until Monday over KwaZulu-Natal, similar to a weather pattern in April 2022 which caused floods, claiming more than 430 lives and causing billions in infrastructure damage.

