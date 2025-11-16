KZN police investigate after four people found burnt to death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Four people were found burnt to death inside two vehicles in the Umatata area in Inanda on Saturday. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for suspects after four people were found burnt to death inside two vehicles in the Umatata area in Inanda on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the bodies of the four people were discovered when police responded to reports of two burnt vehicles.

“On arrival at the scene, police found one body burnt beyond recognition inside a Nissan NP200, and three other bodies were found inside a Toyota Rumion, also burnt beyond recognition,” said Netshiunda.

Police also found three cattle carcasses next to the NP200 vehicle.

The motive for the killings is unknown at this stage, however police suspect it could be related to stock theft.

“The process to identify the victims is under way and a search for the suspects is ongoing,” said Netshiunda.

