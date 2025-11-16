Makate heads back to court to fight ’disgraceful extortion bid’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NOT OVER: Nkosana Makate wlll be back in courrt again.

“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate is heading to court — this time to fend off a claim for 40% of his multimillion-rand settlement with Vodacom.

Private company Black Rock Mining (BRM) has filed papers in the Johannesburg high court arguing it has an agreement with Makate entitling them to 40% of his compensation. The case will be heard on Tuesday on an urgent basis. The dispute earlier went to arbitration, where the claim was dismissed.

The company’s director, Errol Elsdon from the UK, claims a company he was also a director of — Raining Men Trade (RMT), which no longer exists — entered into a contract with Makate 15 years ago. The agreement provided that the company would pay Makate’s legal fees in his battle with Vodacom and, in exchange, would receive a percentage of an eventual settlement.

Makate has rubbished the company’s claims and labelled Elsdon’s court action a “disgrace” and an “extortion” attempt.

