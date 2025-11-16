Rain persists through into the week until Wednesday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A taxi drives through a flooded road in Boksburg yesterday following heavy rains. The SA weather service issued alerts for several provinces with rain and low temperatures forecast for today as a cut-off low pressure system sweeps across parts of the country.

Gauteng and several other provinces are bracing for a turbulent start to the week as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warns of continued severe weather conditions.

Following a Level 9 impact-based warning issued on Saturday evening, forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela confirmed that the threat of disruptive rain and thunderstorms will persist into the coming week.

Widespread rain and showers are expected in the Free State, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and southern Limpopo. The SAWS has issued an Orange Level 9 warning for disruptive rain, particularly over Gauteng, eastern North West, and southwestern Mpumalanga.

Significant impacts of flooding are expected over those areas and may result in some flooding of roads and settlements and danger to life, especially around fast-flowing streams, — Lehlohonolo Thobela, forecaster

He added that damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning are expected, with the possibility of heavy downpours that may lead to localised flooding.

Areas at risk include Pretoria and the northern parts of the city.

The province of Mpumalanga is also under threat, with a Yellow Level 4 warning in place.

“We’re expecting a Yellow Level 4 warning of severe thunderstorms, which may also lead to hail, as well as the possibility of damaging winds over most parts of the central and eastern parts of Limpopo into the north of Mpumalanga,” Thobela explained.

He added the central and northern parks of KwaZulu-Natal are expecting disruptive rain.

“Significant impacts of flooding are expected over those areas and may result in some flooding of roads and settlements and danger to life, especially around fast-flowing streams,” he said.

The emergency services in Ekurhuleni have issued a warning for residents of Boksburg to avoid the Trichardt Bridge and other areas due to flooding.

Meanwhile, Tshwane has also cautioned against using Rabie and End Street in Centurion, as low-lying bridges are flooded and closed.

Johannesburg emergency services said they are monitoring hotspot areas, such as Setswetla in Alexandra, Kliptown in Soweto, Ivory Park, and Kya Sands, which are prone to flooding.

Joburg has also reported fallen obstructions such as trees in Newlands, Bergbron, and other areas, including Phiri, Midrand, and Nasrec. They have also noted overflow on the N12 East Freeway reported in the Protea Industrial Park Area.

The Johannesburg metro police have attended to three major accidents in Sandton and Soweto, as well as one fatal accident on Malibongwe Drive.

“These reports underscore the dire need for heightened road safety. We repeat our critical advice, do not cross flooded roads as water can hide deep holes and powerful currents,” said JMPD.

Looking ahead to Monday, Thobela forecasted a “sketchy chance of showers and thunderstorms” over most parts of the northeastern provinces, including Limpopo, Gauteng, the North West, the Free State, and Mpumalanga.

“Widespread rain and showers are expected over Mpumalanga and eastern Limpopo tomorrow [Monday], with disruptive rainfall continuing into the afternoon,” he said.

By Tuesday, conditions are expected to ease slightly.

“A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms will cover the eastern provinces. This will cover KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern parts of the Free State, and into Gauteng, with temperatures starting to improve,” Thobela said.

He said temperatures will improve by Wednesday, with warm conditions in central and eastern areas and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, has urged people to heed the Level 9 weather warning.

He has also called on the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) to promote an integrated disaster management system across all levels of government and involve stakeholders.

NDMC has been coordinating disaster response measures since the SAWS issued a level 9 severe warning for Gauteng, North-West, and Mpumalanga.

Sowetan