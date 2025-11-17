G20 road closures to affect Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla says multiple roads will be affected by the G20 summit – not only in Johannesburg, but also in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Major national and regional routes that will be affected include the N1, N3, N12, R21 and R24 from OR Tambo International Airport, and the M1 in Joburg. Several arterial and urban routes will also experience closures and restrictions. These are:

Sandton: 5th Street, Maude Street, Daisy Street, Rivonia Road, Grayston Drive and Katherine Street.

5th Street, Maude Street, Daisy Street, Rivonia Road, Grayston Drive and Katherine Street. Melrose Arch: Whitely Road, Melrose Boulevard, Atholl/Oaklands Road.

Whitely Road, Melrose Boulevard, Atholl/Oaklands Road. Rosebank, Westcliff and Parkview: Oxford Road, Glenhove Road, Jan Smuts Avenue.

Oxford Road, Glenhove Road, Jan Smuts Avenue. Fourways: Winnie Mandela Drive.

Winnie Mandela Drive. Roodepoort: Hendrik Potgieter Road.

Hendrik Potgieter Road. Nasrec: Rand Show Road, Boysens Reserve Road, Nasrec Road and the Golden Highway.

“Full closures will be implemented on the Golden Highway between Rand Show Road and Soweto Highway from 19 November,” he said.

“On 22 and 23 November, Nasrec Road will be closed between Rand Show Road and Shaft 17 Road, with limited access from the N17 traffic circle towards Shaft 17 Road.”

On 22 and 23 November, the northern portion of Rand Show Road will be closed off between the N1 and Nasrec Road, while the southern portion of Nasrec Road will be converted into a dual carriageway to allow traffic flow to accommodate residents of Omonde View

On November 22 and 23, Booysens Reserve Road will be closed off, and there will be limited access for officials.

“We expect this to happen between 7:30am and 10am,” Fihla said.

Sowetan