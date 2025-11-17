Leaders’ declaration will decide G20 handover amid US absence — Lamola

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

May 12, 2025.Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola briefing the media to update on the progress made to date and on preparations for the G20 Leaders' Summit, which is scheduled to take place in November 2025. The briefing was held at OR Tambo Airport. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

International relations minister Ronald Lamola says the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg will move forward with a leaders’ declaration in the absence of the US.

Lamola said the declaration will guide how the ceremonial handover to the US is managed, stating that the institution cannot be paralysed by one country’s non-attendance.

“They [the US] have said themselves that they are not coming,” he said. “You can call it whatever you like, but the reality is that they are not attending. We view it as non-attendance. So, in their absence, the countries that are present must make a decision.

In all multilateral platform events, it does happen for whatever reasons that [some] heads of state are not able to attend...and this is nothing abnormal. — Ronald Lamola, International relations minister

“We are moving towards making a decision regarding the leaders’ declaration. Later in the week, you will hear about the outcome. But we are forging ahead to persuade the countries that are present that we must adopt a leaders’ declaration, because the institution cannot be brought down by someone [US president Donald Trump] who is absent,” he said.

This comes after the US formally indicated it will not attend the summit, a move some have labelled a boycott.

Lamola, however, described it as simple non-attendance. Fifteen of the 20 G20 members will be represented at head-of-state level, while others such as Russia, Mexico, Argentina, and China will send foreign ministers or “sherpas” (senior government officials or career diplomats who serve as the personal representatives of their country’s leader.)

He said if countries disagreed with the G20 agenda, they would have to voice their concerns.

“[Disagreement could] completely paralyse the G20’s work and its function. So that’s why it is important that a declaration be adopted by the countries that are present. And then there is the issue related to the handover and how it is going to happen.

“We are here and have stated that we are ready to hand over to the US However, if they are to accept, it should be noted that the handover is primarily ceremonial. We remain prepared to conduct the handover here in South Africa, in Johannesburg.

“If they wish for a ceremonial handover, they must attend the leaders’ summit, where we will hand over to them. If they do not attend, we will make a pronouncement about the outcomes of the summit, specifically the leaders’ declaration. As for how they will begin their process, that will depend on them; perhaps they will call a meeting to announce that they are starting,” he said.

He said the five heads of state who are not attending — Trump, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo of Mexico, Xi Jinping of China and Javier Milei of Argentina — was not viewed by SA as a snub or an undermining of Africa.

“In all multilateral platform events, it does happen for whatever reasons that [some] heads of state are not able to attend...and this is nothing abnormal. It has hardly happened, even in the G20, that you have 100% attendance at the head of state level. It differs from country to country. It differs from reason to reason,” he said.

Sowetan