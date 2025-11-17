Miss SA Disability Kgaphola says beauty is limitless

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When Botseetse Kgaphola was born with epilepsy, which affected her spine, no one could have imagined the heights she would reach.

Earlier this month, Kgapola, 29, from Mamone in the Sekhukhune district in Limpopo, was crowned Miss SA Disability 2025/26, turning what many saw as a limitation into a crown and celebration.

Initially, Kgapola could walk, but one day in her 20s, she woke up to an event that changed her life forever - she had become wheelchair-bound.

“I was around 23 when my family and I became fully aware of my condition. It was confusing at first, but with time and support, I learnt to accept it as a part of who I am rather than something that defines or limits me,” she said.

I was around 23 when my family and I became fully aware of my condition. It was confusing at first, but with time and support, I learnt to accept it as a part of who I am rather than something that defines or limits me — Botseetse Kgaphola

“But it has also taught me empathy, patience and strength in ways that I don’t think I would’ve discovered otherwise.”

She said her disability has been her greatest challenge but also her greatest teacher, forcing her to find creative ways to pursue her dreams and define success on her own terms.

Her condition also affected her eyesight. She went completely blind at one point, and although she eventually regained her sight, she still struggles to see from afar.

“It’s [disability] given me a deep appreciation for progress, not perfection, and it’s allowed me to connect with others who feel unseen or underestimated.”

She said embracing her disability took time.

“I had to unlearn society’s narrow definition of beauty and learn to see myself through a kinder, more loving lens. Once I realised that my body tells a story of strength, not struggle, I began to wear my disability with pride and grace.”

Kgapola said one of her biggest challenges was dealing with social stigma — people assuming that being disabled meant she was incapable.

“Whenever I went to town, people would say: ‘Where is she going using a wheelchair? Why doesn’t she stay at home?’” she said.

“When I go to offices or big buildings, I find they don’t comply - there are no ramps, and they don’t have toilets for people using wheelchairs. I overcame that by proving, through action and determination, that I am more than my physical limitations,” she said.

Kgapola entered the Miss SA Disability pageant to challenge perceptions.

“Growing up, I didn’t see many people who looked like me represented in the media or pageantry. I wanted to be that representation for someone else.

While many often associate beauty with being able-bodied, for Kgaphola, beauty means authenticity.

“It’s the courage to show up as yourself — flaws, scars, and all — and still radiate confidence. True beauty isn’t about fitting in; it’s about embracing what makes you stand out,” she said.

Kgapola said it felt surreal and deeply humbling to be crowned Miss SA Disability and that she plans to use her win to advocate for people like her.

“I plan to advocate for accessibility, inclusion and education. I want to partner with organisations that support youth with disabilities and create empowerment programmes that build confidence and leadership skills. My goal is to turn visibility into action — to make sure people with disabilities are not just seen but heard and valued.

Kgapola said she plans to launch a campaign called Behind Wheelchair that will aim at empowering people with disabilities through mentorship and storytelling.

Sowetan