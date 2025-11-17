News

‘Please Call Me inventor cancelled 40% deal with wrong company’

Black Rock guns for Vodacom payout in dispute over Nkosana Makate’s contract termination

Sinesipho Schrieber

Sinesipho Schrieber

Journalist

UK investor Errol Elsdon wants 40% of Nkosana Makate's Vodacom payout. (Simphiwe Nkwali/Screenshot/CNBC Africa )

Nkosana Makate, the man behind Vodacom’s “Please Call Me” idea, cancelled a legal backing contract in 2015 with the wrong company, and his deal with British Virgin Islands company, Black Rock Mining, which is claiming entitlement to 40% of his payout, still stands, the company argues in court papers.

An urgent application initiated by Errol Elsdon, former director of Black Rock Mining, will be heard on Tuesday in the Johannesburg high court.

Makate settled with the telecom giant earlier this month, after nearly two decades of litigation, for Vodacom to compensate him for his “Please Call Me” idea.

Click here to read more.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

G20 road closures to affect Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni

2

SOWETAN | G20 must focus on ending inequality

3

SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Global digital platforms undermine SA’s news media

4

More Cartrack clients aggrieved at rejected warranty claims

5

Low-paid Joburg workers face ‘transport poverty’ crisis

Related Articles