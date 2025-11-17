Thepa reinstated as EMPD spokesperson following Madlanga Commission testimony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An Ekurhuleni official who told the Madlanga commission that she was demoted over her handling of the blue lights saga involving Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Brig Julius Mkhwanazi has been reinstated as spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD).

Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa was reinstated on Monday.

In a statement, the city said the decision follows an internal review of the EMPD’s communications arrangements and the need to align operational practice with the metro’s approved orgarnisational structure, governance prescripts and communication policies.

City Manager Kagiso Lerutla said the move is part of strengthening transparency, accountability and public confidence in the EMPD.

“Professional, consistent and accountable communication is essential for any law enforcement agency operating in a constitutional democracy.

“The reinstatement of the EMPD media and public relations unit is a corrective governance measure that ensures our communications functions operate within an approved structure, with clear reporting lines and proper oversight,” said Lerutla.

Mkhwanazi, the suspended acting EMPD chief, faces six charges of dishonesty which are all linked to his relationship with CAT-VIP Protection.

Allegations are that Mkhwanazi wrote a memorandum using the council’s letterheads giving instructions for the private security company owned by Matlala to use blue dash-light vehicles from the council.

Thepa told the Madlanga commission on Friday that her demotion followed her handling of the Ekurhuleni blue-lights saga in 2023 and her submission of a statement against Mkhwanazi.

She said she was attacked, harassed and forcefully demoted from her position as the official spokesperson.

