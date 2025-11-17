News

VIDEO | I disagreed with disbanding PKTT before elections due to political killings - witness

Top-ranking officer tells Madlanga commission she did not agree with the decision to disband the team

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Major General Mary Motsepe. (AntonioMuchave)

An officer from the serious and violent crimes unit in the police service says she did not agree with the disbanding of the political killings task team (PKTT) before the local government elections to be held next year because of the violence that usually precedes the polls.

Testifying at the Madlanga commission on Monday, Maj-Gen Mary Motsepe said: “It is a well-known fact that KZN [KwaZulu-Natal] has the highest incidence of political killings, and there is usually a spike in political killings before elections.”

Motsepe said the then police minister, Senzo Mchunu, should have consulted the criminal justice cluster and officials involved with the establishment and operations of the team before disbanding it.

“I don’t know if the minister [Mchunu] had the authority to disband the PKTT,” she said. “However, even if he had the authority to disband the PKTT, he had to first consult with the relevant stakeholders, which would have included me as the component head of serious and violent crimes.”

The hearing continues.

Sowetan


