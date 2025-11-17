News

WATCH | Head of serious and violent crime unit criticises handling of political killings dockets

Maj-Gen Motsepe reveals 23 suspects identified in political killings, but none arrested

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Major General Mary Motsepe. (Antonio Muchave)

The SAPS component head of the serious and violent crime unit says when the dockets from the political killings task team (PKTT) were removed from KwaZulu-Natal and taken to Pretoria under the instructions of Shadrack Sibiya, she identified in them several shortcomings, such as prosecutors’ instructions being defied.

Maj-Gen Mary Motsepe said the dockets had to be audited and taken back immediately, but they ended up in her office, where she inspected a few dockets.

“Twenty-three suspects were identified by witnesses, but these suspects were not arrested. One case was withdrawn by a witness because a suspect was released on bail and [the] witness feared for their life.

“Four cases were found nolle prosequi (charges were dropped) because the public prosecutor’s instructions were not complied with. In one case, the suspects were identified during an identity parade and were not arrested.

“In one docket a suspect was arrested without the prosecutor’s instruction in the docket,” she said.

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Khumalo picks harsh lessons from Amajimbos’ World Cup humbling

2

G20 road closures to affect Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni

3

SOWETAN | G20 must focus on ending inequality

4

SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Global digital platforms undermine SA’s news media

5

More Cartrack clients aggrieved at rejected warranty claims

Related Articles