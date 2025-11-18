Aphile Dlamini (8) wakes up from coma after falling down lift shaft in residential building

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khaya Dlamini's son Aphelele died instantly while his daughter, Aphile, awoke from a coma on Saturday after the twins fell down a lift shaft from the fourth floor to the basement of their block of flats in the Durban CBD last month.

Their father announced on social media on Sunday that Aphile had regained consciousness; however, he said he would not be discussing the matter further.

“The Dlamini family extends heartfelt gratitude to all South Africans for the overwhelming support during this profoundly difficult time. We wish to confirm that the matter is now being handled through formal legal channels. As such, the family will not be participating in any further interviews or media engagements. We respectfully request privacy as we grieve and attend to other pressing matters. Your continued compassion and understanding are deeply appreciated,” he said.

Two weeks ago, hundreds of people gathered in the Durban CBD after Dlamini’s demand on social media for justice had garnered widespread public support.

Addressing the crowd, Dlamini said he would not give up until he got answers from Homii Lifestyle management and the police. His supporters demanded that the building be shut down.

The distraught father said Homii had withheld CCTV footage of the incident.

“Homii Lifestyle management does not care. No one has visited me and my wife. I had to go to the security office to demand footage, and they refused to give it to me. They only gave me a grocery bag and a teddy bear, which I refused.”

Dlamini said there was no warning signage or safety measures to indicate the lift was not working. His children’s friends called him for help when the pair fell down the shaft. Dlamini said when he pushed the lift doors open, he almost also fell in.

“I opened it because I wanted to see where my son and daughter were. I was so shocked that they fell from this height. I ran down to the ground floor to get to them in the basement.”

At the time, Dlamini added, his children’s shoes and blood were still at the bottom of the shaft.

“Homii has tampered with evidence. They don’t want to give me the footage. They have locked the lift doors and boarded the door to the basement. I will need to get the police to come with me just to get my children’s belongings,” he said.

“Homii cannot intimidate me. I am not shaken. I am fighting for justice for my children. This matter needs to be dealt with. When I spoke to police, they told me to focus on burying my son, so I am now taking this to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.”

Homii Lifestyle confirmed the incident but said it could not provide further details as it is now a legal matter.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the parents and their families. We also extend our sincerest prayers for the recovery of the child that remains in hospital. We confirm that the safety and wellbeing of our residents and community members remain our priority,” it said.

An investigation into the matter is under way, Homii added.

“We are co-operating with relevant authorities and will continue to engage openly and transparently throughout the process.

“In the interim, our team is willing to provide counselling and emotional support to those affected. We remain in direct contact with the family and have made ourselves available to assist in any way possible.”

