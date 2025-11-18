Ekurhuleni mayor launches investigation into law-enforcement irregularities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza says he has assembled a team to look into and analyse all the allegations regarding the city’s officials which have emerged at the Madlanga commission.

The information that has come out at the commission has revealed alleged criminality and political interference in the Ekurhuleni metro police department.

“​Given the serious and deeply concerning developments now emerging, both internally and through alleged irregularities presented at the Madlanga commission, I have mandated the city manager to institute a broader comprehensive internal investigation into alleged misconduct and administrative failures within the city’s law-enforcement structures,” said Xhakaza.

Xhakaza said he has directed the team to submit a preliminary report within 21 days on the alleged 275 unvetted officers, including those with alleged prior convictions.

He said he had also mandated the city manager to review all 55 alleged irregular promotions of police officers granted in recent years.