Gems contribution hikes anger teachers’ union

The government medical scheme is imposing increases by an average of 9.8% for 2026, with members on higher-tier options facing hikes of up to 25%, with no corresponding improvement in benefits, a union says.

The South African Teachers Union (SADTU) has accused the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) of acting unilaterally and damaging trust with its 800,000 public service members after the scheme announced membership contribution increases for 2026.

The union said on Tuesday Gems has left members feeling trapped in a mandatory relationship with a single medical aid provider.

SADTU said medical aid is a basic necessity in South Africa, and schemes should act responsibly, prioritise member welfare and maintain a mutual relationship of co-operation and trust.

“For public service employees, who are only allowed a single service provider, reasonable service to members should be expected as well as affordable membership contributions.”

The union said contributions will increase by an average of 9.8% for 2026.

Members on higher-tier options have already reported being informed of increases of up to 25%, with no corresponding improvement in benefits.

“In response to enquiries on this matter, members have been dismissively informed that they can elect to move to cheaper packages,” the union said.

