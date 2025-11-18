Hillary Gardee murder trial delayed for Nkuna’s new lawyer’s case prep

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The trial against murderer Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna has been postponed to next month for him to do case management with his new lawyer after the matter was postponed several times due to disputes over legal representation.

Nkuna briefly appeared in the Mpumalanga High Court on Tuesday.

During the last court appearance, the prosecutor stated that he would file an application to Nkuna to represent himself if he fails to get a lawyer.

In court on Tuesday, his new legal aid lawyer, Adv Musa Mavasa, confirmed that he will represent Nkuna but that he would only be available from December 5.

“Your worship, I confirm that we have agreed with Mr Nkuna that I will represent him going forward on his cases.

“We are to do case management to familiarise myself with the cases he’s facing. Due to workload, I can only be available from December 5; hence, I plead with the court to postpone the case to next month.

“Lastly, I would like to inform the court that my client (Nkuna) is facing a double murder trial next week in Pretoria,” said Mavasa.

Judge Lindiwe Vukeya agreed to the request and postponed the trial to December 12 for pre-trial and plea.

Nkuna is accused of abducting Hillary Gardee, the daughter of EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee, on April 29 2022. Her lifeless body was found about 60km outside Mbombela by timber plantation workers.

He is also on trial for allegedly abducting and murdering Nonkululeko Crystal Nkosi from Sundra in Delmas.

Nkosi was found half dead on August 6 2022. She had been strangled.

A cattle herder found her. She managed to point out Nkuna, whom she met on Facebook. She died shortly afterwards.

