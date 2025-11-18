Invitation to express interest in participating in the Small-Scale Mining Fund

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

All applicants for the Small-Scale Mining Fund must be in possession of a valid mining permit.

The department of mineral & petroleum resources (DMPR) hereby invites applications for participation in the Small-Scale Mining Fund in terms of Section 12(1) of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), 2002.

The Small-Scale Mining Fund is a government assistance initiative designed to support small-scale miners with financial provision for rehabilitation guarantees and capital equipment and operational expenditure.

Applications

Only citizens of SA are eligible to apply for funding. Cooperatives and communities are encouraged to apply.

Each application for funding is assessed in terms of the following criteria:

Applications in respect of financial provision for rehabilitation in terms of the National Environmental Management Act must submit a letter of request for financial provision signed by the regional manager.

A full costing must be done in line with the Technical & Financial Competency Table found on the DMPR Samrad Portal for applications. (Provide documentary proof on completion of this table.)

Applicants must demonstrate the capability to advance transformation in the mining and minerals sector as per the MPRDA (ownership and procurement).

The geographic location of the business is important with the focus on rural or economically depressed areas encouraged (including persons with disability, youth and women).

Projects should be sustainable and have the potential to create jobs and must advance the social and economic welfare of South Africans.

All applicants must submit a detailed business plan of the project and company.

All applications for capital equipment funding must include letters of intent in respect of sales of commodities in their proposals.

Applications must be hand-delivered to respective regional offices (see below) before the closing date: December 15 2025.

Each applicant must submit three copies of the applications. Application forms are available on the DMPR website; click here.

Funding is limited and there are terms and conditions to funding. Details and conditions of the funding will be in the contracts of successful beneficiaries.

NB: If there is no communication within three months of the closing date, applicants must consider their application unsuccessful.

Enquiries

All enquiries must be directed to DMPR regional offices via the following contacts:

Eastern Cape

Address:

East London: 133 Phillip Frame Road, Chiselhurst



Gqeberha: Pier 14 Building, 3rd Floor, 444 Govan Mbeki Avenue, North End



Mthatha: PRD Building, 2nd Floor, 96 Sutherland Road

Contact number: 041 403 6627

041 403 6627 Contact person: Nokuyolo Lurwengu Nokuyolo.Lurwengu@dmpr.gov.za

Free State

Address: The Strip Building, c/o Stateway and Bok Streets, Welkom

The Strip Building, c/o Stateway and Bok Streets, Welkom Contact number: 057 391 1300

057 391 1300 Contact person: Mica Davhana Mica.Davhana@dmpr.gov.za

Gauteng

Address: 222 Smit Street, Braamfontein

222 Smit Street, Braamfontein Contact number: 012 444 3132

012 444 3132 Contact person: Mica Davhana Mica.Davhana@dmpr.gov.za

KwaZulu-Natal

Address: Mansion House, 12 Joe Slovo Street, Durban

Mansion House, 12 Joe Slovo Street, Durban Contact number: 031 335 9678

031 335 9678 Contact person: Gugulethu Ngcobo Gugulethu.ngcobo@dmpr.gov.za

Limpopo

Address: 101 Dorp Street, Polokwane

101 Dorp Street, Polokwane Contact number: 015 287 4750

015 287 4750 Contact person: Rendani Mubva Rendani.Mubva@dmpr.gov.za

Mpumalanga

Address: Saveways Crescent Centre, Mandela Drive, Emalahleni

Saveways Crescent Centre, Mandela Drive, Emalahleni Contact number: 013 653 0500

013 653 0500 Contact person: Mica Davhana Mica.Davhana@dmpr.gov.za

North West

Address: 58 OR Tambo Street (Church), Klerksdorp Central

58 OR Tambo Street (Church), Klerksdorp Central Contact number: 018 487 4382

018 487 4382 Contact person: Noluthando Motlhamme Noluthando.Motlhamme@dmpr.gov.za

Northern Cape

Address:

Kimberley: Telkom Building, 41 Schmidtsdrift Street



Springbok: Hopley Centre, cnr Van der Stel and Van Riebeeck streets

Contact number: 053 807 1712

053 807 1712 Contact person: Mashudu Mudzunga Mashudu.Mudzunga@dmpr.gov.za

Western Cape

Address: MAPS Building, 7th Floor, 44 Strand Street, Cape Town

MAPS Building, 7th Floor, 44 Strand Street, Cape Town Contact number: 021 427 1000

021 427 1000 Contact person: Mashudu Nelwamondo Mashudu.Nelwamondo@dmpr.gov.za

This article was sponsored by DMPR.