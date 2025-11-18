Matlala paid Cele, Masemola R7m from the R360m SAPS tender: Mogotsi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi has revealed that Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala paid R7m to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and former police minister Bheki Cele from the controversial R360m SAPS tender in 2024 that he won and that was later cancelled.

Testifying before the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, Mogotsi said Masemola was paid R5m while Cele got R2m.

“They [Masemola and Cele] expected him [Matlala], as a service provider, to make payment to Gen Masemola in the amount of R25m and Gen Cele in the amount of R10m.

“Of the R25m expected to be paid to Masemola, R5m had already been paid, and there was a balance of R20m outstanding. With regard to the Cele payment, R2m had already been paid,” Mogotsi said.

Of the R25m expected to be paid to Masemola, R5m had already been paid, and there was a balance of R20m outstanding. — Brown Mogotsi

He also accused Masemola and Cele of wanting to “oust [suspended police minister Senzo] Mchunu from his position and further push Gen [Shadrack] Sibiya [deputy national commissioner] out of the police service”.

Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, was awarded the R360m tender to provide health risk management services to SAPS. The procurement was alleged to have irregularities and inconsistencies with the bidding process. The contract was terminated due to failure to meet contractual expectations.

Sowetan