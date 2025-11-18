Mental health issues on rise among Gauteng drug-using teens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rear view of psychologist giving glass of water to patient and supporting him during session

More Gauteng teenagers are entering drug and alcohol abuse treatment centres, with new data showing increased dagga and hookah use, worsening mental health issues, and a drop in HIV testing.

This is according to data presented at the 58th South African Community Epidemiology Network on Drug Use symposium.

The data from January to June revealed there has been a sharp increase in teenagers aged 15 to 19 who are voluntarily seeking admission to treatment centres for the first time.

The network is a project under the SA Medical Research Council and provides evidence-based insights into the nature and patterns of alcohol and drug use in the country.

Nancy Hornsby, a senior scientist at the council, said the latest findings show there is a concerning rise in alcohol and drug use among young people in Gauteng.

She said the province accounted for 51% of all admissions to substance use treatment centres in SA and that the 15 to 19 age group made up 26% of all admissions in Gauteng, up from 19% in the previous reporting period.

Hornsby said dagga remained the most commonly used substance, with 42% of patients citing it as their primary drug of use.

“The report highlights a worrying trend in hookah pipe use, especially among teenagers. Gauteng recorded higher rates of hookah use than other regions, with many young people using dagga and alcohol in combination with the pipe.”

Hornsby said a growing concern was mental health issues, with many drug users entering treatment reporting co-occurring conditions such as depression and anxiety — mental health challenges most commonly linked to dagga and alcohol use.

“Another troubling finding is the decline in HIV testing among those in treatment,” she said. “While 60% of individuals had been tested for HIV in the past, this marks a drop from 72% in the previous period.

“Even more concerning is that 69% of those in treatment said they did not want to be tested in the future. Among adolescents aged 15 to 19, 40% had never been tested for HIV.”

Hornsby urged communities, parents, teachers and policymakers to take the findings seriously.

“The rise in substance use among youth, combined with mental health challenges and reduced HIV testing, points to a growing public health crisis that requires urgent attention,” she said.

Lucas Mahlakgane, the founder and centre manager for World Changers Candidates, told Sowetan the organisation has seen a prevalence of drug abuse in children as young as 11.

His organisation collects up to 8,000 statistics a month from primary schools, churches and the community, which it uses to make referrals.

“I am not surprised that Gauteng has higher statistics because almost every primary school has drug users,” Mahlakgane said.

Dan Wolf, director at the Houghton House group of addiction treatment centres, said the centre admits drug users older than 18.

“Very often, when you deal with someone who is 18 or 19, they have not managed to complete their schooling because they have been using substances that negatively affect their performance,” he said.

“What we have seen, and perhaps this is why young people are willing to come to treatment, is that they often use substances which create physical dependency, which is challenging [for them].”