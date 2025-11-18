Mogotsi alleges Nathi Mthethwa told him Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was CIA agent

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi told the Madlanga commission that Nathi Mthethwa, SA’s former ambassador to France, died under “suspicious circumstances” while helping him uncover CIA operations in South Africa

Mogotsi, an associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, told the commission that towards December 2024 he got information from a source that Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, as well as KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, were CIA agents.

He said he later called Mthethwa for more information on those claims. The ambassador gave him the number of a certain “George” based in Kenya and told him that George would tell him more about CIA operations in SA.

“You see, when information came, it further talked to the treatment, which was the combination of Mkhwanazi and Misuzulu, and how they treated the brother to Misuzulu, Prince Simakade Zulu.”

Mogotsi said he travelled to Kenya in September, which cost him around R15,000.

“I again contacted Mthethwa to brief him about my trip to Kenya. Mthethwa confirmed that he was prepared to testify before this commission, in confirmation of, inter alia, the fact that Mkhwanazi had been removed from office by Mthethwa for various reasons, one of which was the suspicion of him being a CIA agent.

“Mthethwa passed away on September 30 under what can only be described as suspicious circumstances,“ he said.

Mthethwa was found dead outside the Hyatt Hotel in the French capital on September 30, just hours after sending messages to his wife indicating he intended to take his own life.

According to French police, he had booked a room on the 22nd floor of the high-rise hotel, where the security window was found forced open.

French media initially reported conflicting details, including claims that his cellphone had been discovered in a nearby park.

Our sister publication TimesLIVE reported over the weekend that French authorities refused entry to a team of five top South African police detectives, who were set to assist in the investigation of Mthethwa’s death.

The commission continues.

