Mother returns after a night away to find son, 11, murdered

A Limpopo mother who went out at night, leaving her three children at home alone, returned in the morning to find one of them murdered and his body wrapped in a blanket.

The victim was found in a pool of blood wrapped in a blanket, having an open wound on his neck. — Col Malesela Ledwaba, Limpopo police spokesperson

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said officers were summoned to the scene at Mapuve village in Giyani on Sunday. On their arrival, they found a mother who pointed out the room where her 11-year-old son was found dead, Ledwaba said.

“The victim was found in a pool of blood wrapped in a blanket, having an open wound on his neck.

“The preliminary report indicates that the mother of the three children aged two, five, and 11 years old left them at night. The following morning, when she returned home, she found the elderly son, 11, lying dead in the room wrapped with a blanket.

“Anyone with information that can assist the police with the investigation should contact the investigating officer, Sgt Michael Shivuri, on 078-496-0728 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111.”