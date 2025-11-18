New union aims to elevate domestic workers’ rights

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Domestic workers could be a step closer to securing equal rights after the recent formation of the SA Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union (Sadsawu).

Sadsawu has become the latest trade union to be registered with the labour registrar in accordance with the country’s labour legislation.

Sadsawu registration earlier this month came days after the SA Taxi Drivers Workers Union became official with the registrar. Both unions are affiliates of labour federation Cosatu, an ANC ally.

