New union aims to elevate domestic workers’ rights

Domestic workers could be a step closer to securing equal rights after the recent formation of the SA Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union (Sadsawu).
Sadsawu has become the latest trade union to be registered with the labour registrar in accordance with the country’s labour legislation.
Sadsawu registration earlier this month came days after the SA Taxi Drivers Workers Union became official with the registrar. Both unions are affiliates of labour federation Cosatu, an ANC ally.
