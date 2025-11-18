News

New union aims to elevate domestic workers’ rights

Cosatu welcomes new ally in fight for fair wages for exploited workers

Luyolo Mkentane

Political Correspondent

A domestic worker carries out ironing duties.
A domestic worker carries out ironing duties. (BAFANA MAHLANGU)

Domestic workers could be a step closer to securing equal rights after the recent formation of the SA Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union (Sadsawu).

Sadsawu has become the latest trade union to be registered with the labour registrar in accordance with the country’s labour legislation.

Sadsawu registration earlier this month came days after the SA Taxi Drivers Workers Union became official with the registrar. Both unions are affiliates of labour federation Cosatu, an ANC ally.

